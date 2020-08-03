Inside Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Rampal’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations. See pics

bollywood

Raksha Bandha may have been low-key this year given the coronavirus pandemic but Bollywood stars made sure that they shared the festive fervour with fans on social media. Many celebs, including Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Rampal, shared photos from their celebrations.

Arjun Rampal’s son Arik celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Monday and the actor shared a picture from the celebrations, which also had his daughters Mahikaa and Myra. He shared a picture with all his three kids on Twitter and wrote, “A sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid off, no matter what you do, you know they will always have your back. Missed you @kom4186 but ur nieces did the honours. Arik’s second rakshabandhan. #happyrakshabandhan.”

A sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid off, no matter what you do, you know they will always have your back. Missed you @kom4186 but ur nieces did the honours. Arik’s second rakshabandhan. #happyrakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/1ttFIe1txz — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 3, 2020

Kartik Aaryan also shared several pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram. He captioned it, “Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski (if sister is a doctor, the responsibility to provide protection is also hers) @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy Rakshabandhan Everyone.” The pictures showed him seeking her blessings by touching her feet. A picture also showed her applying a tika on her forehead as part of the rakhi ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal also shared a photo as they showed off several rakhis on their wrists. Vicky shared a picture of a young girl, all decked up in a sari, applying a tilak on his forehead during the ceremony. A woman can be seen holding the puja plate for the little one.

Sunny also shared a similar picture of the girl tying rakhi on his wrist. He shared it with some Punjabi lyrics dedicated to sisters in the caption. “Behen kolon veer ve bana la Rakhdi, Sohne jaye gutt te saja la Rakhdi, Ese vich goondya pyaar behen da, Ese vich chaah te malal behen da..#HappyRakshabandhan,” he wrote.

