Internet thinks Akshay Kumar has a lookalike in Kashmir, see the viral pic here

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 10:51 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar, who has just delivered a big hit with Mission Mangal, is back in news, thanks to a new viral picture. A new photo of an elderly Kashmiri man called Majid Mir has the internet calling him the lookalike of the Bollywood actor.

On Wednesday, a picture of one Majid Mir was shared online, which said that he religiously wears a hat, made popular by former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in his hey days. It said that Majid is a fan of the cricketer, often called Little Master, and that he wears it everyday. However, the internet noticed another thing about Mr Mir. Many started commenting that the person had an uncanny resemblance with actor Akshay Kumar, with many commenting that this is how the actor will look once he ages.

Is that Akshay Kumar ? — Karthik Hegde (@Kartik_Hegde90) August 28, 2019

वैसे ये भाईसाहब सुनील गवस्कर के फैन कम और अक्षय कुमार का बुढापा ज़्यादा लग रहे हैं 😆 — Rishi Raj Chouhan 🇮🇳 (@rajfxb) August 28, 2019

I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him 😂😂😂 — ⚡🌟 THE MURTUZA 🌟⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 28, 2019

Akshay, meanwhile, has had a successful run in 2019. The year opened with Kesari in March, which turned out to be a hit. It was followed by Mission Mangal in August and as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has already made Rs 168.48 crores.

The film chronicles the daring mission launched by India to send an unmanned robotic spacecraft to probe the surface of Mars. Called Mangalyaan (Mars Oribitor Mission), the mission was spearheaded largely by women scientists of ISRO. The film is based on the event and has been lauded for the work done by its actors, chiefly Vidya Balan. Akshay plays a scientist called Rakesh Dhawan in the film. Asked about his knowledge of science, he mentioned that his son Aarav is like his science teacher. Akshay told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We don’t discuss, he tells me things. It’s a different learning experience. My son is like my science teacher.”

Akshay will be seen next in a comedy called Good News, where he stars with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. He is also shooting for his film with Rohit Shetty called Sooryavamshi, an addition to the director’s cop universe after Singham and Simmba.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 10:50 IST