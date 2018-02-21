Irrfan Khan diagnosed with jaundice, advised bed rest

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with a severe case of jaundice.

The 51-year-old actor, who was set to leave for Chandigarh to shoot for his Amazon Prime series, will now be staying back in to receive appropriate treatment, according to a release by his spokesperson.

Irrfan has been advised bed rest by the doctors.

The actor was scheduled to start the promotions of his next release Blackmail.

He will start shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj’s next opposite Deepika Padukone and Hindi Medium 2 after recovery.

