‘Irrfan Khan is still fighting’: Actor’s rep dismisses extreme rumours about his health, asks people not to create panic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:38 IST

Soon after reports of Irrfan Khan’s hospitalisation on Tuesday, rumours started doing the rounds in a section of the media claiming that the actor had died. An official statement had to be issued on behalf of the actor at around 1am on Wednesday to quash all such extreme rumours.

“It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so,” said the statement, issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

Also read: Step inside Taapsee Pannu’s house in Mumbai, actor recalls how she made it home. Watch video

The 53-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by IANS in an earlier report on Tuesday.

“Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon,” read the statement issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour two years ago, and has been under medical attention for the same.

Irrfan is currently mourning the loss of his mother. The actor’s mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to live. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother’s last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium. It ran in theatres for just a day before theatres all over India were shut down due to coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more