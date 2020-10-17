Irrfan Khan’s son Babil recalls ‘funny true story’ of how he distracted crowds on dad’s set. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:22 IST

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil has been sharing memories of his father on social media, ever since his death earlier this year. In his new post, Babil recalled the story of how he diverted the attention of passionate fans in Gangtok, to allow Irrfan and the crew the time they needed to get a shot.

On Instagram, Babil shared several pictures from the day when the incident took place, and recalled, “So the story is: I was assisting with the camera team on QQS (Qarib Qarib Singlle). There was a shot needed on a Gangtok street but the people would crowd around the set and Baba, soon after a few takes it started seeming impossible to shoot the sequence.”

He continued, “So, Tanuja (Chandra, director) ma’am handed me a guitar and said go 100m away and start performing. She called out a loud ‘PACK UP!’ for the crowd to hear and then I started singing with the guitar and the crowd dissipated towards this new divertissement. As I sung they quickly shot the sequence using natural light and finished the job. True story. Funny. Experience to use for all filmmakers, use your interns in the most creative ways.”

Babil concluded his caption with a short postscript: “The sad truth is most of the times our politics and selected news and media outlets that control information being distributed to our people also are running a similar divertissement.”

Also read: Babil shares new photos of Irrfan Khan’s grave amid criticism of it looking ‘unkempt’, says ‘Baba liked it wild’

Irrfan died in April after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Babil has been sharing regular posts about his father and family since. He recently talked about his father’s journey in Bollywood. “My father gave his life trying to elevate the art of acting in the adverse conditions of noughties Bollywood and alas, for almost all of his journey, was defeated at the box office by hunks with six pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality, photoshopped item songs, just blatant sexism and same-old conventional representations of patriarchy (and you must understand, to be defeated at the box office means that majority of the investment in Bollywood would be going to the winners, engulfing us in a vicious circle),” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more