Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says he took a leap in life on his father’s advice, mom Sutapa says she’ll ‘freeze the moment’

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:12 IST

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a rare throwback picture with his father. Babil has been sharing throwbacks with Irrfan, who passed away in April this year.

Sharing the picture, Babil wrote: “Switching places by the lake. I love the way you shake my soul still. I took that jump you know, funny it was waiting outside my door still. You said “that’s all you have to do.” I leapt off a little too late, but I did in memories of you.” The picture shows Babil sitting by the side of a waterfront, while his father is on his back and taking a picture of his son. Babil can be seen smiling but he is not looking at the camera. His mother Sutapa Sikdar reacted to the picture and wrote: “And I still have this sweater of yours to freeze the moment.”

A look at Babil’s Instagram page will show how it is memories gallery. Some time back, he had shared another throwback, this time from when he was but a baby and had written: “Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness. I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then.”

Sutapa Sikdar wrote a comment on her son’s post.

Coming to terms with the loss has been painful for Babil and he has never shied away from speaking about it. At another time, sharing yet another picture from his childhood with his dad, Babil wrote: “I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’)”

At another time, taking on trolls who claimed to know his father better than him , he had written: “I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don’t have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being . So really man, for haters that claim they know my father, or know my father better than me like “oh your father would be so ashamed of you”, shut your mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don’t try to teach me what my father would have done just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you’re an Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend.”

Irrfan died in April this year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He had undergone prolonged treatment in the UK but his end came in a Mumbai hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.

