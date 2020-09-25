e-paper
Irrfan Khan's son Babil's emotional post for dad: 'Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday you're gone'

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s emotional post for dad: ‘Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday you’re gone’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared an emotional post on Instagram for his father. Talking about how he is coping with his loss, he said ‘waking up is the worst’ as he has to deal with his father’s death every day.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Irrfan Khan with son Babil in throwback photo.
Irrfan Khan with son Babil in throwback photo.
         

Babil Khan has been sharing his thoughts on Instagram of late, giving an insight into how he and his family have been coping with Irrfan Khan’s death. Early on Friday, Babil posted about a dream he had of his father.

“I slept for 14 hours and I didn’t want to wake up cause I was dreaming about you. Waking up is the worst, I hate realising everyday that you’re gone. You didn’t say anything, we just laughed. (He’s playing the OG ‘bounce’),” he wrote with a throwback photo that featured him and his father.

 

Irrfan died in April after a 2-year battle with leukaemia. The actor died of a colon infection.

In an earlier note, Babil had written about his mother, Sutapa. “You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did,” he said, seemingly addressing Irrfan, adding, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan.”

Babil, who is studying filmmaking in the UK, recently left India to rejoin his studies. Sutapa had written with a photo of the two of them at the airport, “You have seen them grow and then they go. “Travel and tell no one live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things. ‘#kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

