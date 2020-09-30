e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa bats for legalising CBD oil as she remembers actor’s time battling cancer

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa bats for legalising CBD oil as she remembers actor’s time battling cancer

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has shared a glimpse of the London hospital where the late actor underwent treatment for cancer. She also asked for CBD oil, being discussed in relation to the Bollywood drugs probe, to be legalised in India.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sutapa Sikdar has remembered husband Irrfan Khan.
Sutapa Sikdar has remembered husband Irrfan Khan.
         

As Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar shared an image of the hospital where the late actor underwent treatment for neuroendocrine tumour, she also asked for CBD oil to be legalised. Sharing a picture of the hospital in London where Irrfan Khan underwent his cancer treatment, Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “London revist looking at his hospital room from outside like everytime I did while he was there #walkingalone #wishyouwerethere #cancerpain #LegalizeCBDoilinindia.”

 

While she didn’t clarify the hashtag, CBD oil is considered a pain relief that is used by those being treated for cancer. Earlier, Singer Sona Mohapatra had earlier written of her own experience, “The TV stories feel like a farce esp CBD oil and ganja and Whatapp chats being talked about with such fervour. I discovered what the former was when my sister went through multiple surgeries for cancer last year. Was told of how magical the healing and pain alleviating this could be for her recovery. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any easily in Mumbai. Cannabis has been the base of all Ayurveda till the British banned it I’ve learnt, thus taking away most of its efficacy.”

CBD oil has been discussed in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after alleged chats between Rhea Chakraborty and celeb manager Jaya Saha were leaked. In another exchange of text messages, she also spoke of facilitating purchase of CBD oil for actor Shraddha Kapoor.

Actor Meera Chopra had later tweeted, “Just asking, how is cbd oil freely available online if its illegal. I checked its avaialble on amazon too. Why no regulation if its illegal? #cbdoil.”

Earlier this month, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB for procuring drugs. In the last few days, a number of top Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by the agency. Although reports suggest that the names of other stars have come up in the investigation, there is no official word on the same.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Satyamev Jayate, tweets Yogi Adityanath after Babri verdict; jabs Congress
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi, seeks strict action
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
‘Belief in Ram Janmabhoomi movement vindicated’: LK Advani on Babri verdict
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Rs50 crore at stake if civil services exam deferred: UPSC affidavit in SC
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
Babri Masjid demolition verdict: All 32 accused acquitted
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In