Is the era of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan over? Nawazuddin Siddiqui says careers don’t end after one flop

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shone through much of 2018 with an interesting line-up of films. His work in Nandita Das’s Manto, Netflix original Sacred Games and more recently his performance in Thackeray was praised. The actor will next be seen in the second season of Sacred Games and in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph with Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra.

In an interview with Times Now, Nawazuddin has spoken at length about his views of the kind of films being made in Bollywood today. On being asked if there was a shift in cinema what with films like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Stree and Raazi making it big at the box office while old horses like the Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — failed to make a mark, Nawazuddin said he didn’t believe that change in cinema is a new thing.

He said that change in cinema has been happening for a while now and leading the way are filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur, Anurag Kashyap and Ram Gopal Verma. They have been spearheading the content-driven cinema movement for a long time. However, he agreed that now big stars are opting for such films. Even films based in small towns has been happened in the past. What’s more that these films still have all the basic elements of a typical Bollywood masala film.

He told Times Now: “Change in cinema happened long time back...Filmmakers like Shekhar Kapur, Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Verma are to be credited for it. Nowadays actors are saying they are bringing the change but that’s not true...whatever shift in cinema has happened is because of the filmmakers I mentioned.”

Also read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui mobbed by fans in Kanpur, pushed around for a selfie. Watch video

On the question of whether it is the end of road for the Khans, after the box office debacle of films like Zero, Race 3 and Thugs of Hindostan, Nawazuddin said he didn’t believe that one flop meant that the career of these stars was over. “Ek picture flop ho gayi toh thodi na Khan ka zamaana chala gaya...Aisa nahi hota (Just because one film flopped, does it mean that the era of the Khans is over? It doesn’t happen like that).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 12:51 IST