Nawazuddin Siddiqui mobbed by fans in Kanpur, pushed around for a selfie. Watch video

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui found himself among an unruly crowd of fans in Kanpur, who pushed him around for a selfie. A video of the actor went viral where he is clearly taken by surprise by the people shoving him.

As fans posed for a selfie with the bemused actor, his security had to come and take him away. The actor hasn’t commented on the incident.

Nawazuddin has been on a career high with back to back roles in films and web series that have brought him accolade. Along with roles as writer Saadat Hasan Manto and Shiv Sena leader Balasaheb Thackeray in eponymous films, the actor’s performance as Ganesh Gaitonde in hit web series Sacred Games has also added to his fan following.

The actor has been working on the second season of Sacred Games and had flown with co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi to South Africa for the shoot. Talking to HT about Sacred Games season 2, Nawazuddin had said, “It should arrive between June and August. You will forget the first season after watching the second season.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sticks her tongue out at Nick Jonas as they attend Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

He also has two Bollywood films and a South film lined up for release this year. He will be seen as a street photographer in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph; Sanya Malhotra of Badhaai Ho fame plays the female lead in the film.

He will also be seen in a comedy film titled Ghoomketu.

The actor had once told HT in an interview, “I wear similar clothes to those I wore as a junior artist, but today people think my clothes must be fashionable since I am wearing them!” He had added, “Stardom doesn’t suit me. I can play the character of a star very well, though, and you would be convinced that I live that life. I am good with characters.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 21:29 IST