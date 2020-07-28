Ishaan Khatter hopes to start a dialogue with A Suitable Boy: ‘Maan-Saeeda romance could not be watered down’

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:27 IST

Actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, is now seen as young Maan from A Suitable Boy as Mira Nair’s adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel landed on BBC this weekend. Admitting that age difference in couples in still a taboo, Ishaan has said that the new film can start a new dialogue.

Speaking with Mid Day, Ishaan said, “We have many taboos in our society. Through films and art, we can start a dialogue and bring in a new point of view. Mira is not the kind of director who believes in spoon-feeding the audience; she tells her stories unabashedly. This [Maan-Saeeda romance] is one story that couldn’t be watered down.”

A Suitable Boy also stars Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das among others. In the series, Ishaan plays Maan, the son of a politician who is smitten by a courtesan (Tabu’s Saeeda). Ishaan further told tabloid , “One has to be free in their creative expression. Within the narrative itself, it’s not a common phenomenon for someone as young as Maan to be in a passionate relationship with Saeeda bai. That’s what makes it extraordinary.”

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh said his heart was happy after the episode. “Really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya,” he wrote.

really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 26, 2020

A Suitable Boy is set to premiere on Netflix as well, soon.

