Ishaan Khatter hopes to start a dialogue with A Suitable Boy: ‘Maan-Saeeda romance could not be watered down’

Actor Ishaan Khatter talks about the relevance of A Suitable Boy in the current times as his Mira Nair film with Tabu is set to land on Netflix soon.

bollywood Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Tabu and Ishaan Khatter in a still from A Suitable Boy.
Actor Ishaan Khatter, who made his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, is now seen as young Maan from A Suitable Boy as Mira Nair’s adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel landed on BBC this weekend. Admitting that age difference in couples in still a taboo, Ishaan has said that the new film can start a new dialogue.

Speaking with Mid Day, Ishaan said, “We have many taboos in our society. Through films and art, we can start a dialogue and bring in a new point of view. Mira is not the kind of director who believes in spoon-feeding the audience; she tells her stories unabashedly. This [Maan-Saeeda romance] is one story that couldn’t be watered down.”

 

A Suitable Boy also stars Tabu, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das among others. In the series, Ishaan plays Maan, the son of a politician who is smitten by a courtesan (Tabu’s Saeeda). Ishaan further told tabloid , “One has to be free in their creative expression. Within the narrative itself, it’s not a common phenomenon for someone as young as Maan to be in a passionate relationship with Saeeda bai. That’s what makes it extraordinary.”

Also read: Tigmanshu Dhulia: ‘Two strong groups in industry made money but did nothing for cinema’

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh said his heart was happy after the episode. “Really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya,” he wrote.

 

A Suitable Boy is set to premiere on Netflix as well, soon.

