Home / Bollywood / Ishaan Khatter’s fans ask him about his curls, he says ‘I got it from mama’

Ishaan Khatter’s fans ask him about his curls, he says ‘I got it from mama’

Ishaan Khatter’s fans asked him about his curly hair in an Instagram AMA. Here’s what the actor said.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 08:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy.
With curly hair and charming personality, actor Ishaan Khatter is surely rocking the boy-next-door look. On Sunday, Ishaan took to Instagram and conducted an interactive session with his fans.

When a user asked him about the reason behind his curls, Ishaan proudly said: “I got it from mama.” “Khaa se nahi, ‘Maa’ se,” he added. For the uninitiated, Ishaan is actor Neelima Azeem’s son with Rajesh Khattar. He is also half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, Neelima’s son with actor Pankaj Kapur.

 

View this post on Instagram

Ma one and only #bossmom

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Recently, on Instagram Stories, Ishaan shared a video in which he was seen making coffee. In the clip, he thoroughly stirred the coffee mix and then slowly pour hot water in the mug. “All you need to make a good cup of Joe... Coffee, water, a spoon,” he wrote.

Also read: Robert Downey Jr stood up for Avengers cast after Marvel tried to strong-arm them and they threatened to quit

Ishaan made his acting debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds, co-starring Malavika Mohanan. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in the 2018 release Dhadak, will next be seen in the action drama “Khaali Peeli” opposite Ananya Panday. He plays a Mumbai cab driver in the film, a rollercoaster ride that kicks off when a boy meets a girl one night.

 

View this post on Instagram

June, 2020: @britishvogue 🦚 #ASuitableBoy

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

 

View this post on Instagram

First look #ASuitableBoy @bbcone #MiraNair

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Ishaan’s biggest upcoming project, however, is Mira Nair’s BBC production A Suitable Boy. He stars opposite Tabu in the film.

