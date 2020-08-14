Ishaan Khatter to play Brigadier Mehta in film on 1971 war, Pippa

bollywood

Actor Ishaan Khatter is all set to play Brigadier Balaram Singh Mehta, who played an important part in the 1971 war against Pakistan that eventually led to the creation of Bangladesh. Titled Pippa, the upcoming movie is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Sidharth Roy Kapur while Raja Krishna Menon will don the director’s hat for the film based on Brigadier Mehta’s book, The Burning Chaffees.

Ishaan announced the film on Instagram Friday morning and wrote, “As we are about to celebrate the spirit of independence, the team is coming together for a visual celebration of love, humanity and India in #Pippa! @rajamenon #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @ravi_randhawa00 @tanmay_mohan @malvika25 @bkandhari @adi_krishna1 Jai Hind.”

Tomorrow as we celebrate Independence Day, I am pleased to announce our next True Story - of India’s pride, bravery and victory in the 1971 India - Pak war. #IshaanKhattar essays the role of #BrigadierBalaramSinghMehta. Directed by @RajaMenon, in cinemas late next year. pic.twitter.com/6ZgAYRUnQU — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) August 14, 2020





Announcing the film, producer Ronnie also tweeted, “Tomorrow as we celebrate Independence Day, I am pleased to announce our next True Story - of India’s pride, bravery and victory in the 1971 India - Pak war. #IshaanKhattar essays the role of #BrigadierBalaramSinghMehta. Directed by @RajaMenon , in cinemas late next year.”

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Ishaan assaying, “I’m exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance, and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander, Brig Mehta is a true privilege. I’m honoured by the faith shown in me by Ronnie sir, Siddharth sir and Raja sir and I’m looking forward to the exciting experience of Pippa.”

Siddharth also told the tabloid, “This is the war that is often heralded as the only ‘just war’ in history because it was fought to save human lives and free a nation. Brig Mehta’s fascinating account resonated with us deeply, and we instinctively knew that Ishaan would be ideal to play him. Ishaan’s raw, youthful energy perfectly complements Brig Mehta’s valour. His acting chops paired with Raja’s sensitivity towards the subject, knowledge of every facet of this war and panache for largescale action dramas, makes this all the more compelling a story for us to take to the screen!”

