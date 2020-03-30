It’s time for everyone to introspect: Sayani Gupta on Covid-19 scare

bollywood

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 01:29 IST

New projects were set to start and the excitement of a new season of her hit show was palpable, but like it is for most people, actor Sayani Gupta’s work life has come to a standstill as of now. Describing the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic as “apocalyptic in a way”, she’s trying to make the most of time indoors by doing something new every day.

The Article 15 (2019) actor is active on social media and has been posting videos where she’s singing melodious songs. “I’m just staying at home, and not trying to order anything online, and trying to do everything on my own.”

She shares that she was due to shoot this entire month, but the plans got cancelled. One of these was outside the country, and it has got stalled in the wake f the pandemic, as has another project which was to begin in Mumbai. “There are so many friends in the business whose sets are standing, there’s a lot of loss a lot of people are going through... all that’s there, but it’s time to think long-term.... These two weeks are very crucial. It’s a good time for everyone to introspect, and just chill.”

As for what’s she indulging in, the 34-year-old actor adds, “I’ve started something where I do five new things everyday. I did some riyaaz, which I hadn’t done in so long and did some voice exercises. I worked out for the first time alone... I’m so lazy, I can never workout alone. But I was like ‘Let’s do this’.”

Gupta also felt her singing video would be a good way to join in for the “lovely” #TogetherAtHome initiative, which a lot of musicians are doing the world over to be united in spirit. “Also, I am cooking, I am reading, there’s so much one can do... It’s a bizarre time, it’s unbelievable that the world has come to a stop. And no matter where you’re from, you’re not working. It’s weird and apocalyptic in a way.”

On the brighter side, she’s awaiting the launch of the second season of web show Four More Shots Please.