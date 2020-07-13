Jaaved Jaaferi pens heartfelt note for father Jagdeep: ‘Taught me the values of life, the lessons of poverty’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 13, 2020

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has written a heartfelt note, dedicated to his late father, Jagdeep. The famous Bollywood comedy star died last week at 81.

Taking to Twitter, Jaaved said that the love and good wishes they received were all a product of Jagdeep’s 70 years of hard work. “My heartfelt thanks to all those who shared the pain of my fathers departure with so much love, appreciation, and regret. Itna pyaar..itni izzat..itni duaaein..?????? Yahi toh hai 70 saalon ki asli kamai,” he wrote.

My heartfelt thanks to all those who shared the pain of my fathers departure with so much love, (cont) https://t.co/YbPTkGzRYd — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 13, 2020

Jaaved also talked about Jagdeep and his journey from poverty to Bollywood. “From 10 to 81,all he breathed and lived was film. After losing his father at 7 and losing everything else that existed of a good life after the partition, it was a head to head combat with poverty and survival on the footpath’s of Mumbai. An 8 yr old with his mother thrown head first into the ocean. It was either sink or swim. So he swam. From working in small scale tin factories, to making kites, selling soap, to walking behind a Maalishwala holding his canister of oil and shouting ‘Maalish, tel maalish’. At 10 yrs of age what destiny choose for him, as the light at the end of the tunnel, was cinema,” he wrote.

He also said that his father was a true ‘legend’. “The word ‘legend’ is thrown around freely these days but in his case it is so amply justified. A father who taught me the values of life, the lessons of poverty, the importance of dedication and the finesse of craft, with innumerable stories of positivity and inspiration. Always smiling, with words of encouragement for all, and reminding me that true success is gauged by what one ‘is’ and not what one ‘has’, and by ‘what’ one knows and not ‘who’ one knows,” he said.

“What a man,what a journey...To the man I called ‘papa’ and who the world knew by his various avatars, SALAAM !!! Aapka naam Sooorma Bhopali ayysaee naee tha,” he added in his note.

All from Amitabh Bachchan to Dharmendra shared their condolences on Jagdeep’s death. Johnny Lever attended the funeral where Jaaved and his brother Naved and son Meezan, laid Jagdeep to rest.

