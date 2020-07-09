e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Jagdeep funeral: Sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved joined by Johnny Lever, Bollywood pays tribute. See pics

Jagdeep funeral: Sons Jaaved Jaaferi and Naved joined by Johnny Lever, Bollywood pays tribute. See pics

Actor Jagdeep, who died on Wednesday, will be laid to rest in a Bandra cemetery today. His son Jaaved Jaaferi was clicked by the photographers.

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jagdeep will be laid to rest on Thursday.
Jagdeep will be laid to rest on Thursday.
         

Veteran actor Jagdeep will be laid to rest at a cemetery in south Mumbai on Thursday. Jagdeep died on Wednesday at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was 81 and had not been keeping well because of age related issues.

The actor’s family left on Thursday morning for his funeral. His son, actor Jaaved Jaaferi was clicked by photographers, on his way for the funeral.

Jagdeep's sons Javed Jaaferi and Naved Jafri talk to Johny Lever at the funeral.
Jagdeep’s sons Javed Jaaferi and Naved Jafri talk to Johny Lever at the funeral.
Johny Lever at Jagdeep's funeral.
Johny Lever at Jagdeep’s funeral.
Jagdeep's family members at the funeral.
Jagdeep’s family members at the funeral.

 

People spotted at Jagdeep's funeral.
People spotted at Jagdeep’s funeral.

The last of the comic icons in the tradition of seniors Johnny Walker and Mehmood, the actor had a prolific career that lasted beyond 400 films and many memorable roles. Jagdeep, whose real name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, started his journey in cinema with the 1951 film Afsana, which marked filmmaker BR Chopra’s directorial debut.

The actor kept picking up big and small roles in his early career, impressing directors like Bimal Roy, who cast him as shoe-shiner Lalu Ustad in his 1953 film Do Bigha Zamin.

It was Shammi Kapoor-starrer Brahmachari in 1968 from where he started his journey as a comic icon, whose big smile and mad facial expressions became mandatory in films. But it is his role as Soorma Bhopali in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay that people remember even today.

Also read: Veteran actor Jagdeep, Sholay’s Soorma Bhopali, dies at 81

Actors Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Johnny Lever and director Hansal Mehta took to social media to remember the legend. Devgn said he “always enjoyed watching” Jagdeep on screen. “He brought so much joy to the audience. My deepest condolences to Jaaved and all members of the family. Prayers for Jagdeep Saab’s soul,” he added. “Thank you for all the memories that I have watching your films and performances in my childhood!! You will be missed by us all!! Condolences to the family!” said Bajpayee.

