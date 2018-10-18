Jacqueline Fernandez and Aquaman’s Amber Heard make the most stunning duo. See pics

What’s better than a gorgeous woman? Two of them! Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez posed for some really pretty pictures with Hollywood actor and supermodel Amber Heard at a recent event. The two looked so gorgeous together that they are giving us make goals for a decked-up night out with our BFFs.

Jacqueline and Amber were spotted together at the One Young World event in Hague. Jacqueline’s stylist Tanya Ghavri posted several pictures of her with Amber from the event. Check them out:

Jacqueline wore a stunning green outfit that seemed inspired by the saree. The dresses had a feathery texture and was designed by Anamika Khanna. Amber was seen in a shimmery silvery dress and black heels.

Jacqueline shared several pictures from Holland and from the event on her Instagram stories on Wednesday. She went to the museum with her friends to see famous painter Johannes Vermeer’s Girl With The Pearl Earring and other artworks.

The event was also attended by actor Rosario Dawson and more representatives of other countries. Amber and Rosario clicked pictures with together as well. “Opening ceremony of One Young World here at The Hague. I feel honored to be a part of such a thrilling, inspiring and passionate group of thinkers, builders and doers... It’s electric and humbling and invaluable. Wow,” Amber wrote in an Instagram post.

Jacqueline was last seen in Race 3 with Salman Khan. The performed well at the box office. She will soon be seen with Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive. The film releases on September 7. “That’s a heist film. When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next,” Sushant had revealed about the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 10:46 IST