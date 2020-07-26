Jacqueline Fernandez remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan writes about life in isolation

bollywood

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 10:41 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Amitabh Bachchan says he sings in isolation ward at night, shares effects of Covid-19 treatment on mental state of patient

Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the isolation ward of the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai, has opened up about how not seeing a human being for weeks can affect the mental state of the patient. He revealed that he utilises the opportunity to sing in darkness.

The Kissing Booth 2 movie review: Stretched, overstuffed, but still quite fun

Lara Jean may have been able to resist the charms of a second hot boy in her life but Elle Evans may not be made of such stern stuff. The Kissing Booth 2 presents a similar dilemma to its nerdy American high schooler lead, as earlier this year’s To All The Boys: PS I Love You—falling for another unearthly cute guy when you already have an unearthly cute guy in your arms. However, The Kissing Booth 2 is not as stylish or even half as heartfelt, making it just a quarter as enjoyable.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi: If our politicians over 65 can work, then why target actors?

Even as shoots for TV and web projects have resumed, according to Maharashtra government’s guidelines, no cast and crew member above the age of 65 is to be allowed on the sets. And this has triggered a fresh debate about the livelihoods of senior actors.

Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, gives Disney+Hotstar its biggest opening ever

Dil Bechara has registered the biggest ever opening for Disney+Hotstar, the streaming service tweeted on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the film’s release. The film marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final role, after his death on June 14. Sushant died by suicide at the age of 34.

Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is heartbroken at the death of her Drive co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent session of India Today e-Mind Rocks 2020, Jacqueline talked about all the things he taught her.

