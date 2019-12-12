Jai Mummy Di trailer: Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall try to call truce between their warring mothers

bollywood

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 16:12 IST

The trailer of Jai Mummy Di has been shared online. The quirky comedy follows Puneet (Sunny Singh) and Saanjh (Sonnalli Seygall), who are in love with each other but must overcome an unusual obstacle – their warring mothers Laali (Supriya Pathak) and Pinky (Poonam Dhillon). The couple, scared of sparking off a war in the bylanes of Lajpat Nagar, have to keep their relationship on the down-low.

Laali and Pinky were once inseparable but their friendship soured due to unknown reasons, and now, they are constantly trying to one-up each other. They decide to get Puneet and Saanjh married off on the same day, to different people of course. How the lovers tackle the tricky situation forms the rest of the story.

Also see | Jai Mummy Di poster: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall are caught up in a war of moms

Jai Mummy Di has been helmed by Navjot Gulati, who is making his directorial debut with the film. It features a reprised version of the popular Punjabi number Jaani Tera Na, sung by Sunanda Sharma.

In a statement, Sunny said that the audience will find the film very relatable. “It displays what happens at Punjabi weddings, what goes on behind the scenes and tackles with real situations we have all been through and is made in a realistic fashion. So it has all the drama with the bride and groom’s family, the music and dance, the entire package!” he said.

Sunny was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Kartik Aaryan. The film also starred Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series and Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banner Luv Films, Jai Mummy Di releases on January 17, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more