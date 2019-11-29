Janhvi Kapoor enjoys a cheat meal, says there’s ‘too much Khushi’ when she’s with sister. See pics, video

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who often put out pictures with her family members, has shared new boomerang videos with her sister Khushi and of herself on Instagram. Clearly, the young actor is enjoying her cheat meal comprising French fries and dip.

Sharing a video of Khushi, Janhvi wrote “Too much Khushi” while for another, she captioned it as “Life feels complete”. The second video shows a bowl full of French fries. In a third, Janhvi can be seen enjoying her food. From the clothes they are wearing (both are wrapped in thick woollens) and the Christmas decorations behind, one can guess that Janhvi is perhaps in New York, though none of her captions say so.

Janhvi Kapoor shared videos with her sister Khushi.

Janhvi often talks of her family, particularly her mother. Speaking at MAMI Movie Mela in October this year, Janhvi had mentioned how her mother, late Sridevi has always told her to be a good person from within. “My mother would always tell me, whatever you think and carry in your heart, will show on your face. So it is important for an actor to be a good person from within because the camera captures everything,” IANS quoted her as saying.

On the work front, Janhvi has her plate full with films -- she has been working on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, Dostana 2 and the Neflix ensemble film Ghost Stories. From next year, she will be shooting for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer, Takht.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kagil Girl is a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female pilots of the country to fly in combat. RoohiAfza is a horror comedy and also stars Rajkummar Rao. Dostana 2 is the remake of the hit ’90s film of Dostana and stars Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya as the male leads. Janhvi has been shooting through the year in Lucknow for Gunjan Saxena while the first schedule of Dostana 2’s shoot began in Chandigarh, earlier in November.

