Home / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Shanaya hijack Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday cake in throwback photo

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Shanaya hijack Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday cake in throwback photo

Sanjay Kapoor’s throwback picture of sisters and cousins Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya melted everyone’s hearts.

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Kapoor’s cake got hijacked by Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya.
         

Actor Sanjay Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane to share throwback pictures of himself and his family on Wednesday. He shared an old photo of himself cutting his birthday cake while his daughter Shanaya and nieces Janhvi and Khushi help him out.

The photo shows Sanjay sitting on a chair with chocolate cake in front of him. Khushi, the tiniest one, takes help from Janhvi and Shanaya to cut her uncles’ birthday cake. Fans found the picture too cute to handle. “@khushi05k ur ready to dive into the cake,” wrote one fan on seeing Khushi’s enthusiasm for the cake. “How cute love the throwback pics.. they are priceless,” wrote another.

 

On his Instagram Stories, Sanjay shares more photos from the family album. One showed the whole family on vacation -- him, wife Maheep, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan--and another showed him at dinner with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Sanjay started as a Bollywood hero in the 1995 dud Prem before scoring a few hits with films like the Madhuri Dixit-starrer Raja and the romantic drama Sirf Tum. He tried out a villain’s role in the 2002 film, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe, and gradually shifted to supporting roles in films such as Luck By Chance and Shaandaar. The actor, who worked in Dibakar Banerjee’s segment of the 2018 Netflix anthology Lust Stories, finds the new-age entertainment space interesting.

Sanjay Kapoor with Maheep and their kids.
Sanjay Kapoor with Karan Johar.

He recently appeared in the anthology Zindagi InShort, which addressed marital rape. He said that his character was a morally tricky one and that in turn intrigued him to be a part of the story.

“Although I played a husband in the short film, this was a very different husband that I played. Morally, it was a very tricky character. Set in a small town, it is the story of a couple and the involvement of a third person between them. The story addresses the topic of marital rape, and it is quite a prevalent matter in the world. We tend to think that people who are living in small towns are simple, unless you get into a macro-observation level, you never know what is happening inside a family. Our story in the film is of one such couple that looks perfect from the outside, but inside there is darkness that gets unveiled in the film,” Kapoor told IANS.

