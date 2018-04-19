Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi join Ishaan Khatter at Beyond The Clouds screening

Janhvi Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor joined Ishan Khatter at the screening of Majid Majidi directorial, Beyond The Clouds, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Also present at the screening was Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor’s mother, Neelima Azim. Janhvi and Ishaan will make their Bollywood debut together in Dhadak.

Beyond The Clouds, it may be recalled, is the Iranian auteur’s first film in India and will mark his debut in Indian cinema. The film has been made in Hindi and English languages. The film, set in the Mumbai, is about the bond between a brother and a sister. It stars Ishaan (who made his film debut with this film) and Malvika Mohanan (daughter of ace cinematographer KU Mohanan). Mohanan made her film debut in Malayalam cinema.

Talking about his film, Majidi had acknowledged that he did consider leading Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone for his film. However, things didn’t work out between them.

“With Kangana, we could not work together. I heard something from her office and that made me upset. She had said ‘I did not accept the role’, which was not true. Then we followed it up and it was not Kangana but her office that had published this,” Majidi said.

The director was referring at a report where Kangana was quoted as saying that she declined Beyond The Clouds as she found her character “submissive”. “I mention this because I never reacted to what she said. I feel now I can say this. We did have some meetings, we talked together. I don’t want to go into detail. The only thing I want to say is that it is not true that she did not accept the role,” Majidi said.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana had said in February last year, “It’s a brother-sister story where the brother is the one doing all the fighting. Since I’m jumping straight into Ketan Mehta’s Jhansi ki Rani, who was an iconic heroine, why would I take on such a submissive role?”

About Deepika, the director had said, “Deepika was very nice to accept the test. It was not to check whether she had the ability to act or not. I just wanted to see how she would look in that costume. We had some meetings. But Deepika had a very big film, which released recently, and she had to shoot for that. We did not find common time to work together,” he added.

Meanwhile Ishaan, the film’s protagonist, is set to make his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s directorial Dhadak, which incidentally marks the debut of late Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi as well.

Dhadak is a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat, based on love story set in a caste tangle. The film was an unprecedented hit and went on to make more than Rs 100 crores. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has put its money in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more