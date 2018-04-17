Dhadak over, here is Janhvi Kapoor’s hug with Ishaan Khatter, Shashank Khaitan

Janhvi Kapoor’s debut, Dhadak, has wrapped its shoot and the film’s core team -- Janhvi, Shahid Kapoor’s half brother Ishaan Khatter and the film’s director Shashank Khaitan are enjoying a moment of peace before the post-production kicks in.

Janhvi, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, shared a photo on her Instagram account with Ishaan and Shashank in a group hug. Posting the picture, she wrote: “Home.” The film is Janhvi’s debut and Ishaan’s Bollywood debut. Ishaan has earlier acted in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds with Malvika Mohanan, which will be released this Friday.

Janhvi, it may be recalled, wrote a heart-rending tribute to her mother, which began with the words: ‘There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn to live with.’ The actor did eventually get back to work and the film has since completed its shoot. Perhaps that is the reason why Janhvi captioned her picture so.

Dhadak has variously been shot in Rajasthan and Kolkata.

The pictures reflects the warmth the team shares -- Janhvi sports a white top while Ishaan is wearing a black-coloured light jacket. Somewhere in between is the director of the film.

Dhadak is an official remake of the hit Marathi movie Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule. The Hindi remake is being helmed by Shashank Khaitan, previously known for directing Badrinath ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ka Dulhania. The film is a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018.

