Janhvi Kapoor kicks off Dostana 2 shoot in Amritsar with lassi and a visit to Golden Temple. See pics

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:15 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is in Amritsar with the director of her upcoming film Dostana 2, Collin DCunha. Janhvi shared multiple pictures from her day out in the city on Instagram.

One picture showed Janhvi posing for the camera with the Golden Temple in the background. She posted some more pictures of the holy place and captioned them with a ‘folded hands’ emoji. On her Instagram stories, Janhvi shared videos of herself and Collin enjoying the famous Amritsari lassi.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to 2008’s romantic comedy starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The new film will star Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya. It is penned by Navjot Gulati, Sumit Aroraa, Rishabh Sharma and D’Cunha.

Earlier in September, even Kartik started preparation for the film. He had shared a picture of himself, posing with the film’s script. He captioned it, “The preparations of Dostana2 begin.”

On Tuesday, Janhvi celebrated her sister Khushi’s birthday with a special post on Instagram. The post contained a bunch of goofy videos featuring the two sisters, their photos from vacations and some throwback memories. “I’m so proud of you. You’re my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much,” she captioned the pictures.

Janhvi made her film debut with last year’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She currently has multiple films in her kitty including Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao, Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl, she will also begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht next year. Janhvi also has a part in Netflix’s upcoming Ghost Stories. She will be a part of Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the film. “I am going to be part of the short film that she is directing for Netflix’s ghost stories. So, not only I am being directed by my favourite, but I am also going to be on Netflix, so you all can watch me all day, every day,” she said.

