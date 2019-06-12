Janhvi Kapoor walks to her pilates class, Meezaan and Sharmin Segal dance to dhol beats. See pics

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday. Bharat actor Disha Patani went out for shopping in Santa Cruz. She was seen in black sports wear with several shopping bags.

Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora continue to stick to their fitness regime. While Malaika was seen post her gym session, Janhvi was seen walking to her pilates class in black athleisure.

Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are currently promoting their film Kabir Singh. It is set to release on June 21. While Shahid was seen in an all-black look, Kiara was in a white ensemble. Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa are also promoting their Punjabi film Shadaa, which is set to hit theatres on the same day.

Neeru Bajwa, Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani promote their films. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meezaan and Sharmin Segal are set to make their Bollywood debut with Malaal and released the new song from the film with much fervour. The two danced to dhol beats at the launch of Udhal Ho, their Marathi dance number from the film.

Meezaan and Sharmin Segal dance on dhol beats. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meezaan and Sharmin Segal at Malaal song launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sanya Malhotra visited Mukesh Chhabra’s office in Juhu. She looked ready for the monsoon in a yellow kurta-palazzo and posed for the photographers with an umbrella in hand. Karisma Kapoor was seen at a clinic in black casuals. She is set to make a comeback to acting with a web series titled Mentalhood. She will be seen as a mother of three kids.

Meanwhile, the screening of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Game Over was held on Tuesday. Her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal and Anurag Kashyap came to watch the film. The psychological thriller is set to release this Friday.

Vicky Kaushal, Karisma Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 21:50 IST