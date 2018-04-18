Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Arjun Kapoor are planning a vacation together

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula are playing the perfect older siblings to Janhvi and Khushi. They are reportedly planning to take their younger stepsisters to London for a vacation.

According to a report in Filmfare, the sisters will spend time together while Arjun shoots for his upcoming film, Namastey England. “Janhvi and Khushi along with step-sister Anshula will join brother Arjun Kapoor for a holiday in London. Arjun will soon be shooting for his film Namastey England in London and this turned out to be the best time for his sisters to bond with him,” a source told the magazine.

Ever since Sridevi’s death in February, Arjun and Anshula have been a constant source of support for her two daughters. They are often spotted at dinners, lunches and birthday parties together.

Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife Mona, while Janhvi and Khushi are late Sridevi’s daughters.

Arjun will soon be seen in Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. He will also be working on Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Panipat. Janhvi will soon make her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. The film releases on July 6.

