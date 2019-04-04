John Abraham says he has only done love stories with men, now wants one with a female lead

Bollywood actor John Abraham , who has mainly worked in action movies, has said he only gets offers of love stories with men, claiming he wants to do a love story with a female actor opposite him. The actor is currently promoting Romeo Akbar Walter that hits theatres on Friday, April 5.

Talking to Mid Day, John said in an interview, “The funny thing is that the love stories that have been offered to me have been with men. I did Garam Masala [2005] with Akshay [Kumar], Dostana with Abhishek, and recently Dishoom [2016] with Varun Dhawan. So, I am yearning to do a love story with a female protagonist opposite me.”

Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff also feature in Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John. The film is said to be based on the true story of a spy and is directed by Robbie Grewal. Set in 1971, Romeo Akbar Walter sees him going undercover in Pakistan as tensions escalate between the two countries.

Asked whether doing back to back patriotic films is a conscious decision on his part, he said: "Its a sheer coincidence that I am doing it with every film. Of course, I love my country and I think anybody who doesn't love his country has a problem... I feel it's by default and not by design."

John also cleared that he is not following any industry trend, he said: "After this film, I am doing a comedy film Pagalpanti with Anees Bazmee and after that, I am producing a film on motor-cycle racing so, I am not following any specific trend.

