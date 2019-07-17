Judgementall Hai Kya song Para Para: Rajkummar Rao is looking for ways to avoid crazy stalker Kangana Ranaut. Watch

The makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya have released the second song from the film, titled Para Para. The song shows Kangana as an obsessed stalker who just would not leave Rajkummar Rao alone.

The song begins with Rajkummar asking his friend’s advice on how to best avoid Bobby, played by Kangana. He advises him and his girlfriend to leave for the mountains for a while. Soon she will grow tired of looking for him and forget all about him. But Bobby doesn’t seem like someone who would forgive and forget.

We see her getting her pictures clicked in police uniform or as a 1950’s Bollywood heroine and also at a recording studio, perhaps hatching a plan for Rajkummar. We see her stalking him as he spends time with his girlfriend and also play the third wheel in a car ride with them.

The song could remind you of RD Burman hit and crazy numbers from the 1970s. It is sung by Arun Dev Yadav and composed by Rachit Arora.

Previously, the film’s song Wakhra was released. It was a party number featuring both Kangana and Rajkummar.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 26, this year. Rajkummar will also be seen in Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Dinesh Vijan’s RoohiAfza opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, has been prepping for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 17:06 IST