Rajkummar Rao on JudgeMentall Hai Kya co-star Kangana Ranaut’s blunt attitude: ‘All I can say is more power to her’

Actor Rajkummar Rao has revealed what he thinks about his JudgeMentall Hai Kya co-star Kangana Ranaut’s blunt attitude. While speaking to Bollywood Life in an interview, Rajkummar said he wishes ‘more power to her.’

At a recent song launch of the film, Kangana got into a messy spat with a journalist, accusing him of running a smear campaign against her. While Rajkummar didn’t get into the fight at the event, he was asked about her blunt attitude in the interview.



“That’s her point of view. We live in a free country and we believe everybody can have their point of view,” he said. “All I can say is more power to her. There are a lot of people who like her for her honesty,” he added. “She is definitely a fearless girl. She inspires a lot of girls through her work. And sometimes even I feel like, ‘how can she be so fearless and open about everything,” he said.

A body of entertainment journalists--Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India--have decided to boycott Kangana after the episode. Film’s producer Ekta Kapoor apologised to the journalists but Kangana’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has made it clear in a tweet that the actor will not apologise to anyone.

The Guild, comprising senior entertainment journalists in Mumbai, said it appreciated Ekta support but clarified the boycott on Ranaut would continue “across all media platforms”. “The Entertainment Journalists Guild appreciates Ekta Kapoor’s support and standing for what is right through her official statement. However, we will continue the ban on Kangana Ranaut across all media platforms,” it said in what is a rare instance of the media uniting to boycott a Bollywood star.

The members said in their first letter that Kangana had lashed out at journalist Justin Rao of PTI even before he could complete the question he was asking at the press conference on the pretext that he was running a “smear campaign” against her. Kangana also accused Rao of writing negatively about her film Manikarnika.

The journalist denied the allegations and the actor’s claim that he personally messaged her and spent three hours in her vanity van.He said he met the actor briefly for an interview and there were no personal messages.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya is Rajkummar and Kangana’s second film together after Vikas Bahl’s Queen. It releases on July 26.

