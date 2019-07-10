Ekta Kapoor apologises after Kangana Ranaut’s spat with reporter, says ‘our intention was not to disrespect or hurt’

Producer Ekta Kapoor has tweeted her apology over the ugly spat that ensued between her Judgementall Hai Kya heroine Kangana Ranaut and an entertainment reporter after the reporters’ guild wrote a letter to her demanding a public apology. The incident took place at a song launch for the film.

“A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film ‘JudgeMentall Hai Kya’ actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn. While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments,” she wrote in a letter addressed to “whomsoever it may concern”.

The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India met Ekta and conveyed their decision to boycott Kangana and also released a letter demanding a public apology from Kangana as well as the producer. .“We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage. Rest assured, we will not let this matter affect ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’ in any manner and will be supportive of your film and other cast members, barring Ms Ranaut,” the letter said.

Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and producer Ekta Kapoor at the song launch of Judgemental Hai Kya in Mumbai, on July 7. This is the event where the fight happened. ( IANS )

Meanwhile, Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel tweeted that the actor will not apologise. “I promise one thing that there will be no apology from Kangana,” she tweeted and described the journalists as anti-national.

Ek baat ka main vaada karti hoon, Kangana se apology toh nahin milegi, in bikau, nange, deshdrohi, desh ke dalal, libtard mediawalon ko, magar woh tumko dho dho kar sidha zaroor karegi ... just wait and watch, tumne galat insaan se maafi mangi hai ... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gm8UvupO3S — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 9, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya, also features Rajkummar Rao, is scheduled to be released on July 26.

