Ananya Panday on besties Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor: ‘I am really looking forward to their debut in Bollywood’

That Ananya Panday is best friends with Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor is no secret. But other than having famous parents, the trio has one more thing in common — their Bollywood aspiration. While Ananya has already realised her dream having made her film debut this year with Student of The Year 2, her friends are also inching closer to their launch in films.

So, as their senior in the industry, what suggestions does Ananya give her friends? “They don’t need tips from me. In fact, I need tips from them. They both are such wonderful actors. We have grown up in the industry and would always discuss films. We used to watch a lot of films whenever we got together. So I am really looking forward to their debut in Bollywood,” shares the actor.

Giving friendship goals to everyone, Ananya, on Sunday, shared a black and white picture with Shanaya and Suhana and captioned it, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, and the photo credit had Shah Rukh’s name.

Extremely overwhelmed with the response to her maiden film, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, the actor says the reaction to her performance has surpassed her expectation. “I’ve been waiting for this moment my entire life. Now, it has finally happened. People have been congratulating me personally — Shah Rukh sir called me so did [filmmakers] Zoya Akhtar and Siddharth Roy Kapur. These are the people that have looked up to all my life and am dying to work with.”

Ananya is now raring to go. She has already bagged her second film — Pati Patni Aur Woh, way before the release of her debut and enjoys a great fan following on social media, too. The actor wants to build on the success and connect with her audience through her films and beyond it. “I want to be extremely real and relatable. I want every girl to think of me as their friend. I want to propagate the idea of being yourself no matter what.”

With popularity comes great scrutiny especially in today’s day and age with the paparazzi culture and people following and monitoring an actor’s every move. But that’s not a concern for Ananya. “I think they are doing their job as well. When I decided to get into films I signed up for this. I am nice to them and say hi to them. A smile goes a long way (laughs). I am still living my normal 20 year old life, so it’s fine,” concludes the actor, who recently launched her Digital Social Responsibility initiative against bullying — So Positive.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 11:37 IST