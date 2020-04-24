Juhi Chawla leads film, TV actors as they salute frontline workers with new song Hum Ek Hai. Watch

bollywood

Actors such as Juhi Chawla, Shakti Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Archana Puran Singh and Rohit Roy, among may others, have come together to salute frontline workers amid coronavirus crisis with a new song, Hum Ek Hai.

The song is a tribute to doctors, nurses, paramedics, cops and health and sanitation workers who are risking their lives to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Titled Hum Ek Hai, the song spreads the message of togetherness, peace and unity. It says that after every night we have a bright sunny day.

The video opens with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to the nation when he called upon the citizens of India to fight against Covid-19 and stay at home. We then see the celebs, one by one, coming on screen and mouthing a few lines. We also see glimpses of the medical, sanitation workers and cops who are working during this pandemic.

Composed and crooned by Bishwajit Ghosh, the song has been penned down by Shree Sindhu. Talking about the song, singer Bishwajit said in a press statement, “Coming up with this song was just a thought that came up and releasing it would just have not been possible without all the actors who collectively participated and contributed for a cause to spread a positive message. We all are in this battle of fighting against COVID 19 where the country together is trying to take as much precautions as possible and this song is just an attempt to bring a smile on the face of people and motivate them. The real heroes of our country because of whom we are still safe, played an important role by being a part of the video without whom this song was incomplete. The entire team has put in their soul to make this and we hope that we can connect with the audience and we are able to spread peace and positivity.”

Meanwhile, the death toll from coronavirus pandemic worldwide rose to 186,462, according to an AFP tally. In India, the Covid-19 cases crossed 23,000-mark while the death toll rose to 718 till Friday morning, according to the Union health ministry data.

Amid the lockdown in wake of the pandemic, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan; among several other celebrities have come forward to offer financial help to various government organisations and NGOs.

A few stars, including Sonu Sood and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, have given their own office and hotel premises to be used as quarantine centres for those infected with the novel coronavirus.

