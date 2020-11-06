Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu pose in front of Gateway of India, her dainty mangalsutra is like nothing we’ve seen before

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:10 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared a bunch of new pictures from a photoshoot with her interior designer husband, Gautam Kitchlu. The photos were likely taken at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai as they show the iconic Gateway of India in the backdrop.

In the photos, Kajal is seen in a beautiful, pink suit while Gautam wears a blue kurta pyjama. The two struck some romantic poses on the balcony, sharing loving looks and warm embraces. Kajal even showed her stunning but dainty mangalsutra for the first time. It is the simplest design with a single string of black pearls with a large solitare resting in between.

Kajal and Gautam got married last Friday in Mumbai. The couple had an intimate wedding in the presence of their family and friends at the Taj Palace Hotel. The wedding was preceded by other ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi and chooda and Kajal shared pictures from all the functions on Instagram, almost in real time.

Gautam also shared a picture from after their wedding, at their new home. “Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home,” he wrote with the picture, which showed them taking part in a havan at their home.

Kajal announced her engagement with Gautam through a social media post last month. While Kajal is Punjabi and Gautam is Kashmiri, they still decided to honour Telugu traditions for their special connect with the state. They performed the Jeelakarra Bellam ceremony, seen in South Indian weddings, during their pheras.

Sharing a picture of the same on Instagram, Kajal wrote, “In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India! In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other’s head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times.”

