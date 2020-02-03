Kajol, daughter Nysa make a pretty picture. See them together

bollywood

Actor Kajol is quite active on social media and routinely posts pictures of herself. Every once in a while, she does put out a picture of her children too, like she did recently when she shared a picture with her teenaged daughter, Nysa.

Posting it, she wrote: “On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby .... #sunshinyday #daughterlove”. While Kajol looks happy in white, it is Nysa in yellow with her hair left loose who catches the eye. Dressed in a simple blue jeans and yellow top and in a makeup-free face, she looks rather sweet, sitting by her mother’s side in a car.

Kajol, who starred in this year’s blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as Savitri Bai, has signed up for a short film Devi. On Saturday, she had shared a picture with the team of Devi and written: “With one set of my work #Devi‘s . Who make me look good feel good and share my love for coffee each and everyday come rain or shine. Challenging @madhuridixitnene @renukash710 and @iamsonalibendre to the #Devi challenge. Tell me who ur three devis are and a little bit of why.” The Devi Challenge is part of Devi’s overall promotional strategy. The first look of the film was released in mid January. The film will star Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni among others.

Speaking about how she played Savitri Bai, for which little material was available, Kajol had told PTI, “The sense of responsibility for this particular character was that I had no reference point. I couldn’t compare her to anybody. The responsibility, as an actor, lies with me, because I have to convince myself that what I’m doing is the right thing. That was a task.”

She appreciated director Om Raut and costume designer Nachiket Barve for doing thorough research on the role. “Both of them researched, questioned and verified all the facts. I followed what they had to say. When you wear that saree, your body language automatically changes,” she had added.

