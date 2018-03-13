Kajol: Even star kids need to put their guard up for their privacy and freedom

Between actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn, he’s the tough one on-screen, and she’s “the tough one at home” when it comes to parenting! The latter is something that Ajay had shared with us in an earlier interview, talking about his wife of almost two decades.

“Yes, he is very much true in saying that. I am the tough parent,” admits Kajol, who has two kids — daughter Nysa (14) and son Yug (7) — with Ajay. “But I have to say that he backs me up whenever I need to be backed up, so that’s good parenting,” she adds.

The couple sent Nysa to Singapore for higher studies, last year, and Kajol says making that decision was not easy at all. “It’s really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it’s for their own good. It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home. Even my mom (veteran actor Tanuja) and sister (Tanishaa Mukerji) have studied in boarding schools... As parents, we have to do such things throughout our lives... things that are beneficial for them, even though it is painful for us,” says Kajol, who is currently shooting for her next film Eela.

Ajay and Kajol are anyway known to keep their kids away from public glare, so they lead as normal a life as any other child. Does she worry that growing up in the public eye can make star kids mature earlier than their peers? “I don’t know if the attention makes them mature too much [before time], but yes, they need to put their guard up, for their privacy, which they are entitled to [even as star kids], and freedom up to a certain point,” says the concerned mother.

Having been a star kid herself, and a Bollywood actor for 26 years now, Kajol is prepared for speculation around her daughter’s career choice — whether she,too, would join the film industry someday. The actor says it would be Nysa’s choice. “I would be supportive of Nysa in whatever she chose to do in life. I have never been restrictive of whatever she wants to do, even up to now,” she signs off.

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02