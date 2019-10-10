e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Kajol to star in Netflix film Tribhanga with Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi

Kajol is all set to maker her digital debut with Netflix film Tribhanga. It will be directed by Renuka Shahane and produced by Ajay Devgn Films.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 09:22 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Kajol’s last film was Helicopter Eela.
Kajol’s last film was Helicopter Eela. (IANS)
         

Actors Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar will be starring in Netflix’s upcoming film Tribhanga. It will be directed by Hum Aapke Hai Koun actor Renuka Shahane.

“I am looking forward to directing Tribhanga. This is an incredible opportunity and it feels amazing to collaborate with Netflix for the film and know that it will be available across the world on literally the same day! We have a great cast and a beautiful storyline. I cannot wait to begin shooting,” Renuka said.

 

A drama set in Mumbai, Tribhanga weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. The heart-warming storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives.

Tribhanga will mark the digital debut for Kajol. Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals a crazy thing she did at her bachelorette party before wedding to Ranveer Singh

Ajay Devgn Films is the producer along with Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions. “We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for Tribhanga, a story of three incredible women. The film marks the digital debut for Ajay Devgn Films and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to this story,” Ajay said.

Aashish Singh, Director, Original Film, Netflix India added: “We are thrilled to work on our first production with Ajay Devgn Films, Bannijay Asia and Alchemy Productions and bring ‘Tribhanga’ to life. The film is being led by a wonderful cast and crew and we hope its story will resonate with our members in India and around the world.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 09:20 IST

tags
top news
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 09:39 IST
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Seafront venue for Modi-Xi meet harks back to TN’s ancient China links
Oct 10, 2019 05:27 IST
INDvSA LIVE: Rohit, Mayank face early onslaught from Proteas seamers
INDvSA LIVE: Rohit, Mayank face early onslaught from Proteas seamers
Oct 10, 2019 10:07 IST
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Grandparents among 7 held for kidnapping, selling 6-wk-old baby for Rs 4L
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Counter fake news,push narrative: Haryana Congress’s training camp today
Oct 10, 2019 09:35 IST
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
‘Jesus Shoes’: $3000 sneakers filled with sacred water sell out in minutes
Oct 10, 2019 08:51 IST
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Shehla Rashid quits politics 6 months after entry into electoral mainstream
Oct 10, 2019 05:48 IST
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Why railway connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir is such a challenge
Oct 10, 2019 09:53 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaWar box office collectionWorld Mental Health DayOnePlus 7T Pro LaunchHappy Birthday RekhaThe Sky Is Pink celeb reviewKareena KapoorJammu and Kashmir
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News