Kalki Koechlin’s pic of boyfriend Guy Hershberg and daughter Sappho gets cute comment from ex Anurag Kashyap

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 17:20 IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin has shared a precious new picture of her partner Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho. What’s sweeter is the comment left on the picture by her ex-husband and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

The black and white photo shared on Wednesday, shows Sappho perched on her father’s arms. “Tiger on tree #sappho @guyhershberg,” she captioned the post. Anurag took to the comments section and wrote, “Awww.” Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah wrote, “Her cheeks!!” Even actor Tillotama Shome wrote, “Ohhohooooo meri jaaaaan.”

Kalki introduced Sappho to the world in February and thanked the team of doctors who did not give up on her even after a 17-hour-long labour. Kalki took to Instagram to share a string of photographs of her along with her daughter, Guy Hershberg and the doctors.

“So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!” Kalki had captioned the images.

She also explained the inspiration behind her daughter’s name in an earlier post. “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

“And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. ‘Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves.’~Sappho~ circa 600BC.”

The 35-year-old in September opened up about her relationship with Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist. She and Anurag married in 2011 but separated after two years.

