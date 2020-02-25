Kalki Koechlin shares cute photo with daughter Sappho: ‘Past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss’

bollywood

Kalki Koechlin is enjoying every moment of motherhood even if it means staying up all night. Kalki, on Tuesday, shared a picture of herself with newborn daughter Sappho.

The black and white photo shows Kalki holding Sappho in her arms and smiling softly. “The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss. Thanks for the perfect photo @salomerebello,” Kalki wrote in her post. Earlier this month, she had shared a similar picture of her daughter with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Sappho, who was born on February 7, is Kalki’s first child with Guy, an Israeli musician. After sharing the news of her birth, Kalki thanked her doctor for not giving up on her even after a 17-hour-long labour.

“So thankful to the whole team at Tulip Women’s Care and to my to doctors @docsheetalsabharwal and @drrvpunjabi who simply refused to give up on me even when after 17 hours I was so tired I begged them to take the baby out anyway they could and they said no, you’ve come this far and you’re going to have your natural waterbirth, and an hour later Sappho was born. You guys are miracle workers!” Kalki had captioned photos with Sappho and the doctors.

Announcing her birth, she had written, “Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

“And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. ‘Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It’s what one loves.’ ~Sappho~ circa 600BC,” she added.

From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, A Death in The Gunj to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Kalki has appeared in some of the most popular Bollywood movies in recent years. She has been active in the Indian entertainment industry since 2007. She was born and brought up in India by French parents and was earlier married to Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap.

