Kangana Ranaut calls herself ‘hottest target’ in India, claims those attacking her will get films and awards from ‘movie mafia’

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 15:28 IST

Kangana Ranaut feels that she is the ‘hottest target in the country right now’. She claimed in a new tweet that those attacking her will reap a number of benefits, from becoming media darlings to getting roles and awards from the ‘movie mafia’.

In a response to a tweet questioning why certain people ‘have suddenly found love for farmers’ and are ‘uniting against Kangana’, she said, “What you saying ! I am the hottest target in the country right now, target me and you will become media’s favourite, movie mafia will offer you roles, give you movies, filmfare award, shiv Sena tickets every thing. If I were a don you know 72 mulkon ki police mere peeche hoti.”

Recently, Kangana was involved in a Twitter spat with Diljit Dosanjh. It started with him referring to a tweet posted by her on November 27, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis Bano, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

After claiming that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’, Kangana deleted the erroneous tweet. However, Diljit said that one should not spread misinformation and that she ‘keeps on saying anything’.

The fight escalated when Kangana called Diljit ‘Karan Johar ke paltu (Karan Johar’s pet)’ and he hit back at her by questioning whether everyone she has worked with owns her. He also reiterated that he is not from Bollywood but from Punjab. Many from the film industry came out in his support, including Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh and Richa Chadha.

Later, Kangana issued a statement on Twitter saying that she is ‘with farmers’ and claiming that the controversial farm bills will ‘transform (their) lives for better’. She also urged them to not let any separatist groups ‘hijack’ their protests.

