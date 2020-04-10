Kangana Ranaut exercises while in self quarantine, watch nephew Prithviraj follow his aunt

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has been self-quarantining in her Manali home through the period of lockdown. According to a new video shared by her team on Instagram, the actor has already lost 5 kgs.

Sharing the video, the handle said: “Guys, taking cues from #Kangana to workout, stay motivated and don’t let the lethargy get to you. She has lost 5 kilos, long way to go!” In the video, Kangana does jumps, steps and other exercises even as her young nephew Prithviraj tries to copy his aunt. There is another person doing it with her; at one point he sits and watches Kangana do her routine.

Neena Gupta, who worked with Kangana in Panga, comments: “That’s d way Mahi way” while playback singer and television presenter Sugandha Mishra, wrote: “Full power”.

Earlier last month, Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that the actor had put on 20 kilos for the biographical drama based on the life of actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The 33-year-old actor will be essaying the role of Jayalalithaa in the flick.

Kangana,meanwhile, like many others in Bollywood, has contributed to various charities for those affected by coronavirus pandemic. She contributed Rs 25 lakhs to PM-Cares Fund and also donated food grains and eatables to daily wage earners amid a countrywide lockdown due to coronavirus that has left millions without work and an income.

Sharing the information, Rangoli had written: “Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi@PMOIndia#PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity.”

Kangana has also been using the time in isolation for self-reflection. Some time back, she had shared a video where she spoke about initial days n Bollywood and the challenges she faced. She began the video by giving her best wishes to everyone on the fifth day of Navratri and then shifted the topic to self-isolation and of being bored at house during lockdown.

“This time is not bad time, do not think of it like that. Bad times are actually good times. Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it,” the 33-year-old actor said.

“My life was so messed up, I was with certain type of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager,” she added.

The actor then went to talk about a friend of hers who, according to her changed her life for the best by introducing her to spirituality. “At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance I groomed myself a lot,” she said.

“I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn’t come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn’t have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn’t have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health,” she had added.

