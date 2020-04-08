Taapsee Pannu calls Kangana Ranaut ‘big name’, says she never thought Thappad would match Panga, Chhapaak’s collections

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu has expressed happiness at her recent film, Thappad, doing well at the box office. She compared the film’s performance to that of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee said, “Deepika (Padukone) and Kangana (Ranaut)—whose women-centric films, Chhapaak and Panga, released this year—are big names. We never thought that Thappad would match or surpass their collections, more so since films on acid attack survivors and a mother reviving her career don’t divide the audience. It is a huge validation for everyone involved.”

She added, “It’s scary when critics declare you are in top form after every film. Where do you go from there? The graph should always keep climbing because once you reach the top, you have nowhere to go except down. Praise can go to your head, though mine is firmly placed on my shoulders,” As stated above, she’s making different choices and dabbling with dazzling characters and tasting both critical and commercial success. What else can an actor ask for?”

While Chhapaak did a reported business of around Rs 55 crore worldwide, Panga made around Rs 50 crore. Both films were considered minor commercial disappointments. Thappad, meanwhile, has reportedly made Rs 44 crore worldwide.

Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has often criticised Taapsee in public, most recently referring to her as a ‘B grade mimicry actor’. Taapsee has a diverse slate of films lined up, including Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Haseen Dillruba.

