Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut feeds ‘zabardast cake’ to nephew at sister Rangoli’s housewarming party. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut feeds ‘zabardast cake’ to nephew at sister Rangoli’s housewarming party. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, hosted a housewarming party recently. Watch a video from the bash here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 01, 2020 14:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut with her nephew, and friends and family.
Kangana Ranaut with her nephew, and friends and family.
         

No social distancing was in place at a house warming party thrown by Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli. In a video shared by Rangoli on Instagram, several guests can be seen mingling inside her new Manali house.

Rangoli captioned the post, “Small house warming party with family and friends, thank you everyone for making it so special with flowers,cakes, gifts and loads of love, laughter and sparkling conversations.” The post has received close to 200000 ‘likes’. “So happy for u Ma’am. May your new home be a foundation for many happy memories,” one person wrote in the comments section.

 

The video shows the guests having a good time together, eating cake and snacks. Kangana can also be seen playing with her nephew, and interacting with others. The actor helped design the house, which Rangoli has named Villa Pegasus.

In an earlier Instagram post, Rangoli had explained the reasoning behind the name. “We named our house ‘ Villa Pegasus’. It’s a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse, it’s named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithavi there,” she’d written.

 

Also read: Inside Rangoli Chandel’s luxurious new house, designed by sister Kangana Ranaut

Thanking Kangana for her contributions, Rangoli had added, “No words to thank our doll for being there for us in so many ways, also would like to mention she used only local material for construction and ordered everything for interiors online while she was on various shooting locations, amazed with the super efficient deliveries to our home in small village in Himalayas, our Indian brands quality is far better than many international brands today and they are super affordable as well.”

Rangoli has shared several images of her house, both from the inside and outside. “This is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing,” she’d written.

