Kangana Ranaut leads Manikarnika team in celebrating film’s wrap. Watch pics, videos

Actor Kangana Ranaut has finally wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The cast and crew of the film came together to celebrate the occasion with a fun filled wrap-up party and if the pictures are anything to go by, they had a blast.

Kangana stole the spotlight in a glamourous rose pink shimmery number complimented with berry lipstick and hair swept in a side wave. Kangana was joined by designer Neeta Lulla and director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi for the cake-cutting.

The teaser of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was received well by the audience for its action scenes and Kangana’s larger than life screen presence. The film also marks the debut of popular television actor Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkaribai.

The making of the film was however, plagued by several controversies including a long delay and quite a few changes in the star cast. Earlier, Sonu Sood was cast as Maratha Army commander-in chief Sadhashivrao Bhau in the film but the actor walked out of the project over creative differences and Zeeshan Ayyub stepped in for the role.

Kangana also suffered quite a few injuries while working on the epic biographical drama. The Rangoon actor had suffered a deep cut on her forehead while shooting a sword-fighting scene and returned with 15 stitches. Saying no to cosmetic treatment, she decided to flaunt the wound as a genuine bravery mark. She had also suffered a ligament tear while jumping off a 40 feet wall during the shoot. The film has been widely shot at the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur and Jaipur besides a few more locations.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 11:33 IST