Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli defends her as haters call her feminist of convenience

Kangana Ranaut’s sister has sprung to her defence amid questions about her motivations during the Indian #MeToo movement. Kangana has been vocal in her takedowns of everyone from her Queen director Vikas Bahl to an industry she believes was complicit in his misbehaviour.

Rangoli wrote on Twitter, “People who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left Khan and YRF films, fairness ads, if films were more imp to her now pls go and find some other excuse ...it’s too ghisa pitaa.”

people who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left khan and yrf films fairness ads if films were more imp to her now pls go and find some other excuse ...it’s too ghisa pitaa....🤓 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 13, 2018

Kangana’s fiery statements have attracted their fair share of criticism. Actor Gauahar Khan accused Kangana of being a ‘feminist of convenience’. In a Twitter post, Gauahar wrote, “I am calling you out on your double standards on being a self-proclaimed voice for women’s rights and feminism #kanganaranaut. Your voice is shrill and your views convenience.”

Kangana had previously corroborated multiple accusers’ accounts of having been harassed by Bahl. She said that she, too, had experienced his inappropriate behaviour in the past. Kangana had then slammed Hrithik Roshan, whom she had previously been involved in a public dispute with, for allegedly making hypocritical statements in favour of the movement, yet having a ‘trophy wife’ and ‘mistresses’ on the side.

Kangana entered a feud of sorts with actor Sonam Kapoor, who said during an event that it is ‘hard to take Kangana seriously’ because of the numerous controversies she’s landed herself in. Kangana responded in an interview to Pinkvilla by saying, “‘It’s hard to believe Kangana’? When I am sharing my Me Too story, who gives her a right to judge me? So, Sonam Kapoor has the license of trusting some women and some she won’t. What makes her so unsure of my claims? I am known to be an articulate person and I have represented my country in many international summits. I am called as a thought and youth influencer to these summits, I am not known because of my dad I have earned my place and credibility after struggling for a decade.”

Kangana continued, “She isn’t known to be a great actress, neither she has the reputation of being a good speaker. What gives these filmy people right to take digs at me? I will demolish each one of them.”

Bahl’s ex-wife, Richa Dubey, accused Kangana of misusing the #MeToo movement in a Twitter post. “This is going beyond boundaries and tolerance level now this is not a #MeToo but a meme. I want to ask all the women if a man makes you uncomfortable and touches you inappropriately would you have a good friendship with that man?” she wrote.

Kangana most recently set her sights on her old foe, Karan Johar, whom she accused of staying silent during the movement. She said that she had seen a promo video of his show, Koffee with Karan, and was disappointed by the same of ‘frivolous’ questions. Kangana in an appearance on the same show in 2017 had unleashed an industry-wide controversy on nepotism. “Karan Johar has views about gym looks and airport looks. He tweets ten times about it. What about this? This is their identity. This is their bread and butter. When the film industry is going through such an important shift, where are they?” she told India Today in an interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 16:30 IST