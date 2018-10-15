Kangana Ranaut questions Karan Johar’s silence on MeToo, claims he makes women look like Barbie dolls

Amid the growing #MeToo movement, actor Kangana Ranaut had accused Queen director Vikas Bahl of misconduct and even launched a fresh attack on Hrithik Roshan. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor has now called out filmmaker Karan Johar for maintaining silence on the burning issue. Coming down on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, Kangana told India Today in an interview, “Where are people like Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi? These people should also come out.” The fierce actor then went on to lambast the filmmaker and host over his upcoming chat show Koffee With Karan. She said, “Karan Johar has views about gym looks and airport looks. He tweets ten times about it. What about this? This is their identity. This is their bread and butter. When the film industry is going through such an important shift, where are they?”

The Rangoon actor further criticised the concept of the show, saying, “I was seeing some promo that they have launched for this talk show. Again those same frivolous talks are going on. This one sleeping with this one, that one with that one. Making girls look like Barbie dolls, that is not done. And why men who change women like clothes being glorified? Has there been a woman who has been glorified like that.”

She went on to add, “We need to promote men who project to be a one-woman man. Somebody who pretends to be a Casanova, we don’t have to glorify that. A culture where you date a woman for 10 years and just abandon her like changing clothes. I am not judging anyone; they are all my friends and they are lovely.”

Kangana is known for never mincing any words and ended by pointing out, “If they are not going to participate in this major shift, why do they call themselves the messiahs of the industry?”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 11:55 IST