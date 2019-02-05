Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s reaction to Manikarnika: They are being obnoxious, ganging up against film

Actor Kangana Ranaut is riding high on the success of her latest film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, the accolades do not come without a few controversies. After warring with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi on who gets the primary credit for directing the film, she has now responded to the actors who complained about their roles getting cut short under her direction.

In an interview to The Indian Express, Kangana said the complaining actors are trying to be on good sides of both her and Krish. “All these character actors who are claiming that they were promised something but did not get it, they are secretly messaging me, ‘Oh, we were told you will get to do solo interviews’ this and that. I blocked them because, ‘Are you trying to butter both sides of the toast now?’ So, these people have agendas,” she said.

Kangana added that the actors who are ‘sabotaging’ the film by speaking against her in public, have their personal agendas behind it. “I personally feel that if you have sincere respect for work like I, Ankita (Lokhande), Prasoon (Joshi) or Shankar (Mahadevan) feel, they will not go out in public and attack the film on a such an important week. This is sabotage that these people are doing,” she added.

Actor Mishti Chakraborty, who plays Kashibai in the film, recently said that her role was reduced to a caricature in Kangana’s edit of the film. Mishti told CineBlitz, “I am hugely disappointed with the way my character has shaped up. When you sign a film there are basic promises that are made to you by the filmmakers. We always knew that the film’s director is Krish and he is a superbly talented director. I adore him and I always wanted to work with him. He had sent me pictures for casting reference of Kashibai and I immediately said yes to him. But when I saw the film I was disappointed.”

Actor Sonu Sood, who played Sada Shiv Rao in Krish’s version of the movie, walked out of the movie last year when Kangana took over director duties. It was reported that Kangana intended to have his character killed at the interval mark, which didn’t go down too well with him. However, Sonu told IANS a few days before the film’s release that he will always be bothered about not being a part of the film. “Not being a part of Manikarnika... will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me,” he had said.

However, in the same interview, Kangana said Sonu was maligning the film. “Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated. He doesn’t hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep rooted agendas. The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation,” she said.

Talking about Bollywood’s reaction to the film, she said, “Industry people are being absolutely obnoxious and ganging up against the film. They are not saying anything and ignoring it. The racket is so strong that even a small-time actor is secretly messaging me praising the film. You know, they don’t dare write it on social media.”

Manikarnika has earned Rs 76 crore in 10 days of its release.

