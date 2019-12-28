Kangana Ranaut reveals favourite performances of 2019, loved Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy despite dismissing Alia Bhatt

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut was famously critical of her contemporary Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film Gully Boy, but she doesn’t feel the same way about Ranveer Singh, who played the lead in director Zoya Akhtar’s film. Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, has tweeted about Kangana’s favourite performances of 2019.

Rangoli wrote, “As the year comes to an end most people listing Kangana’s performances as best I asked her whose work she liked the best, she said she finds Bhumi Pednekar very underrated. Her performance in Sonchiriya is extraordinary also she gave special compliments to Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan .... she says these girls hold genuine talent and will shine in coming years, Kangana said she is rooting for them.”

As far as the male actors are concerned, Rangoli continued, “Among the boys Kangana feels Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have given best work this year, so congratulations to them.”

While Ranveer and Siddhant starred in Gully Boy, which was selected as India’s official entry at the Oscars, Vicky starred in Uri: The Surgical Strike. Bhumi appeared in three films this year: Bala, Saand Ki Aankh and Sonchiriya.

Previously, Kangana had expressed embarrassment at being compared to Alia. She had said, “I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

In response, Alia told Bollywood Hungama, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

