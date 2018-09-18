Kangana Ranaut’s nephew crashed Manikarnika shooting in the most adorable way

A few days ago, a sweet photo of Kangana Ranaut and her nephew Prithvi Raj celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel, won hearts. On Tuesday, the actor’s sister took to Instagram again to share another photo of the duo together, and it is nothing short of adorable.

Some days ago, Kangana was busy shooting Manikarnika, where the actor plays Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, when Prithvi Raj showed up to see what his “maasi” was up to at work. And the results will melt your heart.

Little Prithvi Raj made his mom Rangoli proud at the Manikarnika sets, showing off his dashing looks. He looks positively mesmerized. “Manikarnika work mode !!!#Prithuintenselywatching ??#Maasikiddieinseparable ????#missmyshootingdays #Manikarnika,” Rangoli captioned the photo.

Kangana is often photographed with her nephew. Whether they are travelling together in cars or chilling at home, the maasi/ nephew pair is proving to be quite the dynamic duo. We love getting a glimpse at their social media snaps, and their out-and-about appearances are nothing short of adorable.

In all their cute appearances together, Kangana can’t help but beam while looking at Prithvi Raj or holding him in her arms. Below, we’re taking another look at the photos of Kangana and Prithvi Raj together that will make you wish you could get in on their adventures.

Kangana plays Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika, the poster for which, was released on Independence Day. Produced by Zee Studios, in association with Kamal Jain, Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi, is slated to release on January 25 next year.

“It’s an iconic role. I learnt sword fighting and horse riding. I got fever after two days of galloping on a horse, I can only imagine the muscles of steel and nerves of thunderbolt Laxmibai had...I don’t feel anywhere close to her greatness, I have tried my best though,” Kangana said in a statement.

