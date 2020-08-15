Kangana Ranaut says Congress, BJP offered her election tickets: ‘I am obsessed with my work as an artist’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut says she was offered election tickets by the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party but she chose not to enter politics. In a couple of tweets on Saturday, Kangana talked about being a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana said that she has been offered tickets ever since she made her debut in Bollywood with the film Gangster. “This is to set the records straight for everyone who thinks I support Modi ji because I want to join politics,my grandfather has been congress MLA for consecutive 15 years,my family is so popular in politics back home that after Gangster almost every year I got offers from Congress,” she said. “From Congress, fortunately after Manikarnika even BJP offered me a ticket, I am obsessed with my work as an artist and never thought about politics so all the trolling that I get for supporting who I want to support as independent thinker need to stop,” she added.

Kangana had celebrated PM’s Modi’s general elections win earlier this year. “What Modi Ji stands for are very strong set of ideas, vision and strength of human ambition. It needs a headstrong nation to be in sync with future possibilities of greatness. Where we stand today, to even dream of a glorious tomorrow needs audacity. We as a nation are ready for it with Modi Ji. There’s nothing more precious than it. I’m over the moon today, literally,” she had posted on her Team Kangana Ranaut page.

Soon, Kangana will be seen as late Tamil Nadu chief minister in the biopic Thalaivi. In a press statement, Kangana had said, “She was far more docile and refined in her demeanour, more sophisticated in her choice of words and always ladylike no matter what she was going through. But if you tried to run her down, she would always bounce back. She’s risen over every controversy and adversity and I could identify with that spirit though our styles of expression were very different.”

Talking about her influence in the South Indian film industry, Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror, “They call me akka but I get mobbed more in my guru’s ashram in the US than when in Coimbatore. It’s a different world down South. Their own actors are mega stars and they hardly watch Hindi films, so apart from capital cities like Chennai or Hyderabad, I go largely unrecognised and can walk around freely.”

