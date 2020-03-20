e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kanika Dhillon gets mistaken for Kanika Kapoor by Twitter user who wants her jailed: ‘Will you jail all the Kanikas?’

Kanika Dhillon gets mistaken for Kanika Kapoor by Twitter user who wants her jailed: ‘Will you jail all the Kanikas?’

Kanika Dhillon gave a hard reply to a Twitter user who didn’t bother to check which Kanika he was tweeting at.

bollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kanika Dhillon got mistaken for Kanika Kapoor who was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Kanika Dhillon got mistaken for Kanika Kapoor who was diagnosed with coronavirus.
         

Writer Kanika Dhillon was in for a shock when a Twitter user on Friday tweeted at her that she should be jailed. Of course, he had confused her for singer Kanika Kapoor who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday.

“Faila diya na tumne sabko aur apne aap ko celebrity bolte hai aise irresponsible log lanat hai tumpe jail me dalo isko #kanikakapoorcriminal (So you did end up infecting people. And you call yourselves celebrities, so irresponsible. Shame on you. You should be jailed),” the user wrote.

 

“Sir virus apke dimaag mein chala gaya hai.. har Kanika ko utha ke jail mein daaloge? Naam suraj hai- dimaag andhkaar mein! Dimaag ki batti chalao! Pyaar phailao- ghar pe raho... haath-sabun se dho!! Namaste! #CoronaStopKaroNa (Sir the virus has entered your brain. Will you jail all Kanikas? Your name is Suraj but your head is in darkness. Switch on that light inside your head. Spread love, sit at home, wash hands with soap,” Kanika wrote in her tweet.

Kanika Dhillon is the writer of films such as Manmarziyaan, Judgementall Hai Kya and others. Kanika Kapoor is the singer Chittiyan Kalaaiyaan and Baby Doll.

 

Also read | Covid-19: Kanika Kapoor slammed by social media for being ‘irresponsible’

Kanika said that she had tested positive for novel coronavirus. She had returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago. She is being called out online for not putting herself in quarantine after her return. She attended multiple parties in the city and her father says she came in contact with almost 400 people, which she has denied.

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government has directed Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash to submit a report within 24 hours on the parties attended by Kanika. The inquiry aims at identifying and isolating people who attended these parties.

